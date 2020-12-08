New Contemporary Workspace Comes to The Welsh Capital

Cardiff is set to welcome a new, contemporary serviced workspace, as flexible workplace operator Clockwise expands its portfolio with the opening of its newest space in the Welsh capital.

Clockwise’s arrival into Cardiff coincides with the biggest shift in working patterns since the industrial revolution. Comprising shared workspace, private offices and meeting rooms, Clockwise spans over 5,000sqft of Cardiff’s landmark building, Brunel House, located in the city centre.

Flexible working has become more than just a buzz phrase this year, with businesses understanding that many employees neither want to work from home permanently, nor retreat back to the pre-Covid model of working. Clockwise is poised to respond, expanding from four to nearly 20 sites by the end of 2021, taking its portfolio to over half a million sqft with 7,500 desks., Cheltenham and Leeds are among the new sites in 2020, with Cardiff’s Brunel House the latest addition to its group of workspaces.

Speaking about the decision to launch a Clockwise space in Cardiff, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, Clockwise Chief Operating Officer, Alexandra Brunner said:

“The issues around workspaces are now at the heart of a national conversation and Clockwise offers a solution for businesses and individuals looking to find their way with a new approach. Our fully serviced offices with greater flexibility than traditional office leases are a timely solution. Brunel House is a fantastic location and we’re delighted to bring the Clockwise concept to Wales’ capital city to meet a new demand and build a meaningful community.

Ms Brunner continued

“Amid much uncertainty, employers are weighing up what a return to ‘the office’ looks like. For many, providing professional spaces for work away from the distractions of home, where colleagues can come together, is crucial for both health of the business and of its people. The future of the workplace may be in question – and it will almost certainly not retain the traditional form – but Clockwise is confident this is not a death knell for offices entirely. Rather, we’re seeing trends that suggest businesses will look for spaces closer to home, with greater flexibility and a focus on wellbeing.”

With monthly rolling contracts Clockwise workspaces offer individuals and businesses of all sizes the benefits of an office community, with meeting rooms designed for collaboration, comfy break out rooms, a Kin + Ilk café, showers and bike storage.

The Clockwise model is already proving popular with both established and start-up businesses in Wales. One of the first clients in Clockwise Cardiff is Welsh fintech company, Yoello, which was recently named Technology Business of the Year 2020 at Cardiff Business Awards.

Since launching its mobile order and pay solution in June, the company has gone from strength to strength, growing its team rapidly whilst enabling thousands of hospitality businesses to offer easy contactless ordering across the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the appeal of Clockwise in Cardiff, Sina Yamani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yoello said:

“We’re a start-up business which has experienced considerable growth over recent months and we were interested in the flexibility and options for expansion which Clockwise could offer us. We are taking on more staff at a considerable rate and therefore it was crucial that our office space offered options for additional desks as and when we need them. “As a start-up business, the 2020 pandemic really affected our operations and required us to adapt quickly. We actually launched our first product and began rapidly growing the team whilst working from home. Moving into the new Clockwise office has really benefited us with having that face to face communication between teams once again. We have of course needed to change the way we work and interact back in the office too to fall in line with COVID 19 safety requirements. “The office location is incredibly well situated for us in the Cardiff city centre being within walking distance for our local staff and a stone throw from Queen St train station for those coming in from a bit further. Being central also means that we have great food options for lunch and after work drink venues on our doorstep which is great for company culture.”

With the ongoing pandemic still a concern for many businesses, the safety of members in Clockwise Cardiff remains a focus. All Clockwise sites are Covid-19 secure and dedicated office support team is committed to the continued sanitation, maintenance and security of the spaces. Clockwise is also supporting a safe return to work by using preventative measures above and beyond government guidance and are continually innovating these actions.