New Community Grants Launched in Torfaen

A fund has been launched to support Torfaen community groups to develop the support they offer.

The Community Progression Grants scheme is offering between £500 and £40,000 to organisations to help improve community buildings, support or expand existing projects or to establish new ones in response to local need.

These can include initiatives that encourage healthy lifestyles, reduce social isolation or help to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Last year, a similar programme provided 73 grants to groups including Cwmavon Community Association, which received a grant for £18,342 to improve their community hall, increase security and develop the hall for broader use.

Phil Davis, from Cwmavon Community Association, said:

“In the first few months of 2024 we were averaging about 20 events and about 150 people using the hall every month. “This year, we have held around 35 events per month, with around 300 people using the hall every month. “The improvements have led to a feeling of greater security and wellness, and have allowed us to offer more facilities whilst becoming more financially sustainable.”

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen County Borough Council's Executive Member for Communities, said:

“The work of organisations like Cwmavon Community Association is invaluable to their communities. “Activities delivered within and by a local community can be a really effective way to empower residents to be active and independent, and the grant is aimed at supporting this. This is in line with our Community Well-being Strategy and County Plan Well-being Objectives.”

The Community Progression Fund has received £450,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Organisations can apply for capital grants of up to £20,000 to improve buildings or buy equipment, and revenue grants of up to £20,000 to deliver activities. Applications can be made for capital and revenue grants, or revenue only.

The deadline for submission of applications is 8am Monday 18 August 2025. For more information or to request an application form email CommunityResilienceGrants@torfaen.gov.uk