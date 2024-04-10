New Commercial Development Newtown, Powys

The Innova Mill group was initially established in 1983 and in Newtown in 1993 with the main business being Adventa, who is now a market leader in lean automated manufacturing and has customers around the world supplied with products manufactured in Newtown. Following the Covid outbreak Innova Mill decided to branch out with a completely new market under the brand Pent Haus and acquired a Garden room installation company that has installed hundreds of garden rooms since 2008.

Pent Haus has successfully patented a unique modular system of modular building and is now poised to make its next major step to start supplying the unique system to installation companies and outbuilding distributors. The unique patented SIPs system creates an insulation ‘envelope’ that has many advantages over traditionally constructed timber frame buildings. The speed of ease of installing without requiring crane access also brings opportunities to the glamping and leisure market.

General Manager Tom Morrish says,

“With the increasing shortage of skilled onsite labour combined with more discerning eco conscious consumers there are massive opportunities for lean off-site manufacturing. The Pent Haus system enables a team of 2 to construct an outbuilding in little more than 2 days and is designed so the electrician can commission fully concealed electrics in 2-3 hours after construction. The flexibility of the modular system has proved a winner with consumers plus they love the unique ToughWood™ maintenance free engineered timber cladding. We believe that the popularity of garden rooms will soon overtake conservatories and loft conversions and have also heard positively from many estate agents that a premium garden room adds significantly to the value of a residential property. With the cost of fuel it certainly seems that the hybrid work from home model is here to stay, however many garden rooms get specified specially for use for gyms, music, art, bars, etc – ideal for anyone that wants some ‘me’ space!”

Applicant & Land Owner Pent-Haus / Innova Mill said,

Pent Haus is currently manufacturing from 3 small units in the Mochdre Industrial Estate and has already run out of space. They are looking forward to streamlining production further in a new purpose built unit on the Mochdre Industrial Estate this in turn will enable the company to make production much more efficient as it takes demand to the next level. Pent Haus currently employ 5 full time and 4 part time and are constantly recruiting in expectation of increasing the team to at least 30 and beyond. There is a dire shortage of commercial space, this new site will also free up the 3 existing units that will be ideal for start-up companies.

Matthew Hamer from the Planning & Design agent Hamco Developments said,