New Commercial Chief Appointed at Welsh Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes East Wales has appointed its new Commercial Director Designate.

Nathan Evans takes on the role where he will be overseeing and managing the commercial operations of the accredited five-star developer such as the procurement, surveying, and estimating functions of the business.

Additionally, he will be working with the company’s directors to set and drive business performance, focussing on its build costs and opportunities for both current and pipeline developments, as well as future land opportunities.

Nathan joins Persimmon after eight and half years with Taylor Wimpey, where he was a Commercial Manager.

Having entered the industry as a trainee quantity surveyor after securing his degree in the subject, Cardiff-based Nathan also has experience working in local government and accountancy.

Persimmon has several live developments in East Wales including in Capel Llanilltern in Cardiff, Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, Twynyrodyn in Merthyr Tydfil, and Llanwern in Newport.

It recently secured planning consent to bring 172 new homes to Virginia Park in Caerphilly, and also has homes for sale in Leominster and Lydney.

Nathan said:

“I’ve always loved working within the commercial environment, especially that aspect of a dynamic housebuilding industry. “So, I’m really pleased to be able to pursue that passion with Persimmon and look forward to helping the business reach its goals as we strive to build much-needed, high-quality homes across East Wales. “I am enjoying my start with Persimmon and cannot wait to my teeth stuck into our projects and deliver a positive and lasting legacy where we build.”

Lee Hawker, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, added: