New Chief Officer Steps in to Lead Denbighshire’s Voluntary Sector

A new Chief Officer has been appointed to lead the organisation supporting charities, volunteers and community groups in Denbighshire.

Janine Downing has stepped into the role at Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC), bringing more than 16 years of third sector experience.

Speaking about her appointment, Janine said she was proud to take on this key position and build on work already underway across the county.

“I’m incredibly proud. DVSC is an amazing organisation that does so much to support community groups, charities and volunteers in Denbighshire,” she said. “We already have a committed and passionate team here, and I’m excited to build on the strong foundations already in place.”

Based in Ruthin, DVSC is a charity and membership body dedicated to helping the voluntary and community sector, providing advice, training, funding guidance, enterprise support, engagement and volunteering opportunities for charities, social enterprises and community initiatives.

Janine has spent much of her career working with Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), where she held several senior roles and led national programmes, working closely with partners including County Voluntary Councils to support voluntary groups and community bodies.

Looking ahead, she says her focus will be on strengthening relationships with voluntary groups and partners across the county, ensuring DVSC continues to be open and accessible for all.

“My priority is making sure we are providing what the sector needs to be able to flourish,” said Janine. “I will be making sure I am out meeting charities and community groups to hear directly from them to understand their needs. Anyone can get in touch – we are here for you.”

DVSC works with a wide range of partners including local charities and voluntary organisations, social enterprises, community networks and volunteer groups, Denbighshire County Council, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and WCVA.

Janine succeeds outgoing Chief Officer Tom Barham, who has led DVSC since 2021 and helped steer Denbighshire’s voluntary sector through the recovery period following the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his tenure, Tom played a key role in initiatives including the £2 million Denbighshire Key Fund, projects tackling social isolation, and community regeneration efforts across the county.

He has also been a strong voice for the voluntary sector locally and played an important role in wider partnership work.

Reflecting on the transition, Tom said:

“Janine has an outstanding track record as a strong voice for the third sector. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for community work, and I have no doubt she will lead the team with energy and vision. I wish her every success in the role.”

Janine, who grew up in Rhyl and now lives in Llandudno with her husband Scott and their son Albie, said she is excited to drive DVSC forward and build on its progress.