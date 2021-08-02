New Chief Executive for Denbighshire County Council

Denbighshire County Council has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive.

Graham Boase, currently Corporate Director of Economy & Public Realm for the Council, has been appointed to the role.

Leader of Denbighshire, Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, said:

“This is a fantastic appointment for Denbighshire and, on behalf of our staff and residents in the county, the elected members and I would like to congratulate Graham and welcome him to the new role. “There was an extremely a rigorous selection process with a number of strong contenders in the running who all performed to an extremely high standard. “Denbighshire County Council is one of the best performing councils in Wales and we are now looking forward to working with our new chief executive to continue that success into the future.”

Mr Boase said:

“I am very excited about becoming Chief Executive of this fantastic Council, having started working for Denbighshire as far back as 1996. I’m so grateful to the elected members for showing their trust and faith in me, it gives me a lot of confidence to know that they have backed my progress from Head of Service, to Corporate Director and now to Chief Executive. “I think I know the Council well and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the job, talking to our excellent leadership team, dedicated elected members and our residents about our future Vision for the Council.”

Mr Boase starting working for Denbighshire at its inception in 1996, initially as a Senior Planning Officer, in 2003 he became Head of Planning & Public Protection and in 2017 was promoted to Corporate Director: Economy and Public Realm. He will begin as Chief Executive on 1st August.