New Charging Points for Electric Cars in Gwent

Six new fast electric vehicle charging points will be available across Monmouthshire this spring.

Work has begun to install 65 electric vehicle charging points at 34 sites across Gwent, including six sites in Monmouthshire. The council is one of five local authorities in Gwent to have been awarded a share of £459,000 by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) with match funding by all five authorities.

The Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales both contributed funding towards a feasibility study to support development of the project.

The installation is being undertaken by a Welsh company called Silverstone Green Energy. This company will also manage and maintain the charge points until 2025.

The six car parks in Monmouthshire set to receive electric vehicle charge points are located at:

Brewery Yard, Abergavenny

Trinity Terrace, Abergavenny

Woodstock Way, Caldicot

Castle Dell, Chepstow

Glendower Street, Monmouth

Maryport Street (South), Usk

The points being installed can charge from 7kW to 22kW depending on the capacity available during the time of charging. The aim is for all installations to be complete by 31st March, with the charge points operational from April 1st.

Sites proposed across Gwent were selected following a Gwent regional electric vehicle charge point feasibility study, which looked at all local authority owned car parks to determine which ones met the OLEV On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme requirements. Western Power Distribution was also engaged as part of the study to determine suitability of sites and costs to provide the electricity supply. A public consultation exercise was also carried out to determine current and future demand.

Councillor Jane Pratt, Cabinet Member for Green Infrastructure, said: