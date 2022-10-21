New Chairman for Premier Forest Products

Leading UK timber supplier Premier Forest Products has appointed a new Chairman to support the Newport-headquartered company’s ongoing growth and acquisitions strategy.

Huw Morgan has decades of experience as a senior executive, as well as a non-executive chair and independent director for a number of organisations.

He was Head of Business Banking, UK, at HSBC from 2007 to 2012. Subsequent roles have included: Non-Executive Chair at Active Quote; Senior Independent Director, Development Bank of Wales; Chair, Oxbury Bank; and Independent Non-Executive Director, ICICI Bank UK.

Speaking of his new role at Premier, Huw said:

“I am delighted to be working with such a dynamic company. “It is important that Premier continues with its growth and acquisitions strategy while navigating one of the most potentially damaging and uncertain economic outlooks, and this will be my primary focus. “‘Growth enables the company to invest in its people, machinery, and IT systems, thereby enabling it to develop and refine its product offering, ensuring it can maintain its great service and value for its customers.” “We are obviously delighted to welcome Huw as our new Chair. “These are challenging times for many businesses, but we are determined to continue with our growth plans despite those conditions.”

The 2021-22 financial year saw the company grow revenues by 35pc to £120million, and Terry said:

“Ensuring strong and resilient financial strength and growth will draw upon every skill set that our management and leadership teams have to offer. “The recent recruitment of a series of new business development managers and now the recruitment of such a high calibre individual as Huw as our new Chair underpins our commitment to utilising and attracting the best talent in the marketplace.”

Premier Forest Products is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, sawmilling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its 12 sites in the UK.