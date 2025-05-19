Mid Wales  |

19 May 2025
Mid Wales

New Chair of Powys County Council Appointed

A county councillor from Talgarth has been appointed the new Chair of Powys County Council.

Cllr William Powell, who represents the Talgarth ward, was elected Chair at the council’s annual general meeting, succeeding Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, local member for Llangyniew and Meifod ward.

Cllr Powell was first elected as a county councillor in 2004.

Elected Vice Chair of the council at the same meeting was Cllr Geoff Morgan, local member for Ithon Valley, and Cllr Danny Bebb, local member for Churchstoke, was elected Assistant Vice Chair.



