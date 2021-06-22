New Chair for RenewableUK Cymru

RenewableUK Cymru, the voice of the renewable energy industry in Wales, has appointed Ben Lewis from Barton Willmore as the new Chair of its Strategy Group.

Mr Lewis, who is Infrastructure & Energy Planning Director at Barton Willmore, takes over from Jeremy Smith of RWE who has held the role since 2015.

Rhys Wyn Jones, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said:

“Ben has been an integral part of the Strategy Group over the last few years and his expertise has been invaluable in helping us as an industry navigate our way through the development of the Welsh Government’s Future Wales strategy. We are looking forward to working more closely with Ben as we move towards a net zero Wales.”

Ben Lewis said:

“I’m really honoured to have been chosen by my peers to chair the RenewableUK Cymru Strategy Group. It is an exciting time to be part of this sector and I hope to be able to influence positive change as well as shining a spotlight on Wales’ growing renewable energy industry.”

The RenewableUK Cymru Strategy Group is made up of representatives from renewable energy organisations who are either based in Wales or have interests in Wales.