New Chair Announced for Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group

Owen Derbyshire has been appointed as the new Chair of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group.

The group is an independent body that scrutinises Welsh Water’s activities, challenges its performance, and advocates for customers and communities.

Owen Derbyshire is Chief Executive Officer of Keep Wales Tidy and brings significant expertise to support Welsh Water’s delivery of service improvements and its largest ever investment programme over the next five years.

£4 billion will be invested between 2025-30, with £2.5 billion of that money invested to improve the environment.

Over the next five years, the ICG will focus their work on three key areas including improving operational performance, environmental accountability and strengthening social tariffs and support for customers struggling to pay water bills.

Following the appointment, Owen Derbyshire said:

“The next five years will see the most significant investment in the water industry since privatisation. While this investment is welcome, it has to be paid for through customer bills and customers expect to see meaningful improvements in return. I’ve taken this role at a defining moment, to hold Welsh Water to account on behalf of customers – ensuring greater transparency, environmental progress and to challenge the company to move faster where possible. “Success will be measured by outcomes, not intentions. Together, we can ensure that Welsh Water delivers on its commitments – for customers, for the environment, and for future generations.”