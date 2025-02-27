Economy & 

Infrastructure

Wales

Latest Edition: Wales’ Economic Outlook in 2025
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach-Leaderboard
Openreach homepage sidebar
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
port of milford haven profile ad
net zero wales button
27 February 2025
Appointments

New Chair Announced for Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Owen Derbyshire has been appointed as the new Chair of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group.

The group is an independent body that scrutinises Welsh Water’s activities, challenges its performance, and advocates for customers and communities.

Owen Derbyshire is Chief Executive Officer of Keep Wales Tidy and brings significant expertise to support Welsh Water’s delivery of service improvements and its largest ever investment programme over the next five years.

£4 billion will be invested between 2025-30, with £2.5 billion of that money invested to improve the environment.

Over the next five years, the ICG will focus their work on three key areas including improving operational performance, environmental accountability and strengthening social tariffs and support for customers struggling to pay water bills.

Following the appointment, Owen Derbyshire said:

“The next five years will see the most significant investment in the water industry since privatisation. While this investment is welcome, it has to be paid for through customer bills and customers expect to see meaningful improvements in return. I’ve taken this role at a defining moment, to hold Welsh Water to account on behalf of customers – ensuring greater transparency, environmental progress and to challenge the company to move faster where possible.

 

“Success will be measured by outcomes, not intentions. Together, we can ensure that Welsh Water delivers on its commitments – for customers, for the environment, and for future generations.”

  • Owen Derbyshire writes exclusively for Business News Wales on why he's taken up the role of Chair of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s Independent Challenge Group. Read his column here

 



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
Economy Sept podcasts

Columns & Features:
Economy / Infrastructure
26 February 2025

Exporters Can Still Succeed in Uncertain Times
Economy / Infrastructure
19 February 2025

Making Sense of the Economy Means Filtering out the Noise
Economy / Infrastructure
14 February 2025

Wales Has a Global Network Ready to Support its Growth
Guest Author
28 January 2025

We Need a Serious Discussion About Wealth Inequality

More Economy / Infrastructure Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //