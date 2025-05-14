New Chair and Vice Chair Elected for Denbighshire

Denbighshire County Council has elected a new Chair and Vice Chair for the 2025/26 term.

During the Annual County Council meeting, which was held virtually and at County Hall, Ruthin, the council elected Councillor Arwel Roberts (Rhuddlan) as Chair and Councillor Bobby Feeley (Ruthin) as Vice Chair of the authority for the next municipal year.

Speaking as the new Chairman of the Council Councillor Arwel Roberts said:

“I’d like to thank Councillor Peter Scott for all his work over the past 18 months – his work has been fantastic. “My consort will be my wife, Awen who has been a huge support to me over many years now and I’m hugely grateful for everything she does for me. My good causes for the year will be St Kentigern Hospice, as I know the good work they do there. I will also be supporting the Urdd which is helping to support families to provide opportunities for children to visit their residential centres.”

During the meeting, outgoing Chairman, Cllr Peter Scott was thanked for this time in office as Chair. Among his fund-raising achievements was £1,000 raised for St Kentigern’s Hospice and £1,000 raised for Armed Forces charities.

As it was the first full council meeting since the passing of Councillor Hugh Irving, tributes were paid by all group leaders, Councillors Brian Jones, Huw Hilditch-Roberts, Delyth Jones, Martyn Hogg, Merfyn Parry and Jason McLellan. Councillor Peter Scott asked the Council Chamber to stand and observe a period of silent reflection in memory of Councillor Hugh Irving and gratitude for his distinguished service.