New CGI Images Reveal Plans for Cardiff Bay International Sports Village

The latest computer-generated images have been released to show how plans for the new International Sports Village in Cardiff Bay are progressing and an application has been submitted for planning approval for the new Velodrome.

The brand-new Velodrome and its associated Performance Hub and an Off-Road Bike Track are two of the exciting new cycling facilities scheduled for delivery at the International Sports Village in 2022/23.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, Cllr Peter Bradbury, said:

“The International Sports Village is about bringing people and sport together, creating a thriving, socially inclusive and accessible place to enjoy a whole range of sporting and leisure activities. It is exciting to be able to continue to support the development of sport and provide improved opportunities for athletes, individuals, clubs, leisure groups, teams and new users at all levels. “The Council understands that a fantastic legacy has been created at Maindy Cycle Track and that the relocation will bring forward a range of emotion. With this in mind, the Council is committed to embracing the growth in Cycle Sport as it moves forward with the development of the Sports Village. The new velodrome and off-road bike track are the first steps to connecting and integrating sportwithin a central hub and providing an excellent, city-wide facility that can be enjoyed by everyone for many years to come. “Plans for the new velodrome, off road track and closed road circuit in the Bay continue to be supported by key cycling organisations including National Governing Bodies, Cycling Clubs and other sports clubs and groups. They have been involved in helping us shape the specifications for the velodrome, so it works for everyone from beginners to professionals.”

Chair of Maindy Flyers CC, Deian Jones, said

“Whilst we are obviously disappointed with the loss of the Maindy velodrome with its history, Maindy Flyers support the new cycle offer proposed by Cardiff Council at the heart of the Sports Village. The combination of a closed-road circuit and new velodrome with off-track changing, storage and socialising space has the potential to create a world-class cycling hub of which Cardiff can be proud. “We believe that success must strike the right balance of design criteria which maximises community usage, from 5-year-olds at their first Maindy Flyers session, to Olympic hopefuls. Our club is already at capacity, and we want to make sure that a move to the cycling hub allows the club to retain and grow our training and racing provision. A safe, competition-standard, closed-road circuit and a velodrome that can be used by riders of all abilities in all weathers are vital if we want to continue to give our members quality training sessions. “We are encouraged by the commitment from Cardiff Council for a seamless transition to the new velodrome which is an essential requirement ensuring that there is no impact on the progression and development of our members. “The location of the cycling hub as part of the overall Sports Village will mean that we can attract even more people to the sport and provide us with fantastic facilities so that we can nurture the champions of the future.”

Chair of Cardiff Ajax Cycling Club, Jake Bailey, said:

“Maindy Velodrome has been an important feature of cycling in Cardiff for the past 70 years. The Cycling Community now has a unique opportunity to build new cycling infrastructure that will take us through the next 70 years. This is a once in a lifetime chance to create a home for cycling in the city of Cardiff. “A state-of-the-art outdoor velodrome and infield area, an off-road course, a closed-road circuit and a cycling hub that, together, will become a focal point for cyclists across the city. “For Ajax Cycling Club, being able to provide a range of activities for members, linked to a dedicated social space where we can discus and plan all things cycling is exciting. The opportunity for local people, cyclists, clubs, and the wider cycling community is huge. I can't wait for it to be built.”

Chief Executive Officer of Welsh Athletics, James Williams said:

“The new velodrome, the whole sports village and in particular the closed-road circuit will provide the perfect opportunity to create a safe, running environment to enable runners new and existing to achieve their ambition – be it a PB, or to improve their physical and mental wellbeing. “Cardiff is a city that boast a huge array of fantastic running routes, these routes are used by many thousands of people each-and-every day. We hope the closed road circuit in the Bay will provide another route that will further boost the health of the Nation.”

Chief Executive Officer of Welsh Cycling, Anne Adams-King, said:

“We are very much looking forward to seeing progress on the Sports Village and the relocation of the Maindy velodrome. “We are looking forward to the prospect of a more modern velodrome being built and we are pleased to learn the ride area at the existing Maindy velodrome will be replicated and provide new cyclists with the opportunity to develop their core cycling skills. Along with the addition of a national standards closed-road circuit which will further help to develop the next generation of cyclists in the area. “The position of Sports village will provide opportunities for a new cohort of people to access cycling which is hugely important to grow the sport to new people.”

Chief Executive Officer of Welsh Triathlon Cymru, Beverley Lewis, said: