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30 March 2026
Finance & Investment

New CEO of the Building Societies Association Visits Monmouthshire Building Society

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Will Carroll, Monmouthshire BS CEO, Nicola Simmons, Monmouth Branch Manager, Sarah Harrison CEO of BSA, Karen Overthrow, Monmouth Branch Customer Consultant, Virginia Jones, Monmouth Branch Customer Consultant

Sarah Harrison CB MBE, the new Chief Executive of the Building Societies Association (BSA), recently paid her first visit to Monmouthshire Building Society and its branches.

Sarah was accompanied by Monmouthshire Building Society’s Chief Executive Will Carroll as he introduced her to colleagues and customers at the head office in Newport, as well as the Monmouth branch, which has recently reopened after last year’s floods.

Monmouthshire Building Society CEO Will Carroll said:

“It was a real pleasure to welcome Sarah to our head office and our branch office in Monmouth.

 

“She got the chance to see first-hand how hard our colleagues work for our customers, as well as how imbedded we are in our communities when she visited the Monmouth branch.”

Will added:

“It was important for her to visit the Monmouth branch in particular, as the team there has worked tirelessly not just to get our branch open again, but they also helped many people and businesses in the community who were devastated by the floods. Their work and commitment to the town and its people is something we are very proud of.”

Sarah Harrison, Chief Executive of the BSA, said:

“Spending time with the Monmouthshire Building Society and hearing first-hand how the team is focused on delivering for its members and community was a powerful reminder of the vital role building societies play in Wales. The Monmouth branch team is a wonderful example of the mutual difference in action.

 

“As a sector, building societies are ambitious for sustainable growth. Through visits like this, we are better able to understand our members’ priorities and represent them effectively, in turn enabling them to support more borrowers, savers and communities across Wales and the UK.”


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