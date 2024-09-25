New ‘Cardiff Music City’ Funding to Support Grassroots Music Venues

New funding support for Cardiff's grassroots music venues has been announced by Cardiff Council as part of its ‘Cardiff Music City' work to help protect and enhance the city's music scene, which also sees the first ever Cardiff Music City Festival begin later this week.

The fund, which is open to all grassroots venues in the city, offers capital grants of up to £10,000 towards venue improvements.

Council Leader and Chair of Cardiff Music Board, Cllr Huw Thomas, said:

“Cardiff's grassroots venues play a vital role in the city's music scene. They provide important opportunities for local artists to develop and build audiences, act as a focal point for communities, and help make Cardiff the vibrant, exciting place that we know and love. “The support offered by this fund, alongside the other work being delivered through our music strategy – including the new Cardiff Music City Festival, our support for the redevelopment of Clŵb Ifor Bach, the help we gave to Porters and Sustainable Studios when they needed to find new homes, and our new Little Gigs talent development scheme – all aims to help ensure they can overcome the challenges facing venues across the UK and continue to thrive at the heart of Cardiff's music scene.”

The Grassroots Venue Fund is supported by the UK Government.

For more information about Cardiff Music City, visit: https://cardiffmusiccity.wales/