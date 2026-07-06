New Car Park Opens to Support ‘Waterfall Country’ Tourism

A new 136-space car park is now open at Pontneddfechan as part of a project to support sustainable tourism in “Waterfall Country”.

The car park is part of a wider suite of new visitor facilities including a play park, accommodation and shop that will all open later this year.

The investment marks a step forward in how visitor demand is managed at one of Wales’ most popular walking destinations, helping to reduce the impact on the community while enhancing the overall visitor experience, Neath Port Talbot Council said. The project is purposely designed for better management of existing visitor numbers and is not designed to stimulate further trips, it added.

The new car park will operate throughout the summer from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Parking is set a flat rate of £6, in line with other car park providers’ charges across the wider Waterfall Country area. The council said that setting a lower charge could lead to an increase in visitor numbers, which would risk adding further pressure to the village and undermine the overall aims of the development. Payments can be made via the MiPermit app or through the on-site payment machine.

Alongside the new car park, modern toilet facilities are now open between 8am and 7pm daily.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism & Wellbeing, said:

“This is an important investment for Pontneddfechan and the wider Waterfall Country. The new car park will not only help protect this special environment and support the local community but will also improve the experience for visitors. “By providing better infrastructure, we are taking a balanced approach to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy the area while reducing the impact on residents.”

Further phases of the development are now nearing completion, including an eight-bedroom, family-friendly visitor accommodation facility, a farm/community shop and a children’s play area. These facilities are expected to open later this year, with the accommodation and shop opening once an operator has been appointed.

Further updates will be shared as the Visitor Infrastructure Investment Project continues to progress.

The project is funded by the UK Government.