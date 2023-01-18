New Campaign Launched to Boost Jobs in Wales

The Welsh Government has launched a new campaign to help businesses across Wales understand the programmes available for recruitment and training.

The ‘We’re in Your Corner’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the wide range of incentives the Welsh Government is putting in place to help businesses recruit and train.

Support is available through Business Wales in the form of expert advice, training grants and wage subsidies to help businesses adapt to Wales’ changing economic landscape by filling skill gaps, growing their teams and diversifying their workforce.

ReAct+, Jobs Growth Wales+, Apprenticeships, and other programmes are available to assist with training and recruitment. Additional support is available through some of the programmes to help businesses recruit disabled people, or people aged 18-24 who are not in education, employment or training.

Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, said:

“The Welsh Government fully understands these are extremely challenging times for businesses. That’s why, as you continue to adapt to the changing economic landscape, we want you to know we’re in your corner. “Supporting businesses to grow and adapt to the changing circumstances we are all facing will be essential to Wales’ future economic success. But we also know that recruitment and training can be expensive and often have to be put on hold when times are tough. “The wide range of support offered through Business Wales has been designed to help businesses recruit, train and grow. Whether you’re hoping to grow your workforce, fill skills gaps, diversify your team or support existing employees to progress, We’re in Your Corner.”

For more information about the wide range of support available to help businesses recruit and train, visit here or call 03000 6 03000.

Have you accessed Welsh Government funded recruitment or training support? Business News Wales wants to hear from you. Send us an email at [email protected] to tell us about your experience.