New Business Movement Set to Meet in Torfaen

A new business movement in Torfaen is set to get together to discuss culture.

Curious Community has been founded by local businessmen Mark Waite, Roger Hiscott and Ian Edwards. They say it has been created in response to “a feeling that traditional business support networks, programmes and networking formats are no longer fit for purpose in a rapidly changing world”.

Mark Waite said:

“When I was in school, intelligence was measured by how well you answered questions. Today, I believe it's about how well you can question answers. In a world full of AI-generated content, misinformation and automation, curiosity becomes one of the most important human skills we have left.”

The founders say that the network's ambition is to help create a more connected, ambitious and resilient business culture across the region.

The movement's next gathering takes place on Tuesday 19 May at the Parkway Hotel in Cwmbran and will explore culture. The evening will bring together leaders from business and public life to explore why culture matters as something tangible that shapes leadership, performance, behaviour, innovation and belonging.

Those taking part include:

Paul Matthews, Chief Executive of Monmouthshire County Council, who leads one of the region's largest organisations and speaks openly about leadership, trust and the role culture plays in shaping public service.

Gareth Way, Chief HR Officer at Creditsafe Group, who oversees global people strategy across 14 countries and believes culture is shaped not through slogans, but through leadership behaviour, systems and the everyday experience of work.

Hannah Worthing, Head of People & Culture at Flotek Group, bringing the perspective of a fast-scaling Welsh technology business operating in a highly competitive environment where culture can either strengthen growth or quietly unravel under pressure.

Tickets for the next gathering are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curious-community-may-gathering-tickets-1987830511571?aff=oddtdtcreator