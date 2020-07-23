New Bus Service For Cardiff and Route Extension

A brand-new bus route connecting Capital Retail Park and Cardiff City Stadium with Pengam Green (Tesco) via Ocean Way and Grangetown will launch in September, operated by NAT Group. The leading Welsh transport provider is also renaming and extending its current X8 route as part of its strategic network plans.

NAT Group will begin operation of the C2 service, part of its Cross City network, on Monday 7 September, providing new links for commuters, shoppers and residents. Running every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday, the route will incorporate Ocean Way, Cardiff Docks, Pengam Green Tesco Extra, Grangetown, Corporation Road, Clive Street and Penarth Road, and terminate at Capital Retail Park, Leckwith Road.

In conjunction with the C2 launch, the existing, popular X8 route, which connects Cardiff City Centre with Cardiff Bay to the south and Thornhill to the north, will be renamed C8 to correspond with NAT Group’s Cross City ‘Cardiff’ network branding. Going forwards, all NAT bus routes in Cardiff will start with the prefix ‘C’, while the ‘X’ prefix will be reserved for Cross Country services.

From 7 September, the C8, running every 30 minutes, will see a significant extension to serve Taffs Well. The changes will provide a fast service between Taffs Well, Rhiwbina and Thornhill, with the bus continuing into Cardiff. The change also provides a direct service from Taffs Well to Cardiff Bay.

NAT Group Managing Director Adam Keen commented:

“The introduction of the C2 and the extension and rebrand of the now C8, are just two of the significant changes to our network that we are steadily rolling out. They represent a major step forward for us as a business, but more importantly, they provide new links for the people of Cardiff and are based on feedback received from bus users and our colleagues. It is our long-term intention to update and streamline the services we offer to ensure that we provide useful routes and a positive customer experience. We are making fast and substantial progress and would urge people to try these new routes so that they have the best possible chance of success. “Already this year, we have introduced Cardiff’s very first Demand Responsive Transport service, and we have also taken over the key ‘TrawsHafren’ bus route connecting South Wales and Bristol. This has all been on top of the considerable new safety measures introduced by us to coincide with government regulations and ensure that we are going above and beyond where customer safety is concerned. “The new C2 route is an exciting, well-placed service offering convenient travel for the residents of Pengam Green, Grangetown and Corporation Road as well as commuters in the Ocean Way area where there is very little in the way of employee parking. “The extension to the C8 service not only provides a more comprehensive service for new and existing passengers, it also makes operational sense incorporating our new depot in Taffs Well to reduce ‘dead mileage’ and ease driver change overs. “These are exciting times for NAT Group and for those who use – or want to use – public transport and we will continue to work with our passengers on future developments.”

NAT Group operates bus services in South Wales, with depots in Cardiff, Swansea and Taffs Well and owns 150 vehicles. The company is currently undergoing a rebrand, updating all vehicle livery with the Adventure Travel branding. For further information, visit www.natgroup.co.uk.