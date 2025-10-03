New Build Developments Increase by 22% in Wales

The number of new build developments across Wales has increased by 22% during 2025, according to new data from a new homes property website.

The data, which documents the number of new build sites that have been developed and subsequently brought to market via newhomesforsale.co.uk, has revealed that Wales has seen the largest increase in new build developments over the last 12 months compared to the rest of the UK – with 55 recorded between January and August 2025 Vs 45 during the same period in 2024.

Popular new build sites across the country include Pentref Llewelyn in Penllergaer and Holly View in Cwmbran, which – combined – offer 236 new properties ranging from two-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes.

This contrasts considerably to the growth of new build developments in England, where the East of England has seen just a 7% uplift in new build developments, and both the South East and East Midlands have both documented a 10% increase.

However, the same level of growth has also been recorded along the South Coast, which has also seen a 22% increase in new build developments – rising from 65 between January and August 2024 to 80 between January and August 2025.

Vernon Pethard, Founder and Managing Director of Newhomesforsale.co.uk, said: