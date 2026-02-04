New Brand Signals Bold New Era for Cardiff Business Club

Cardiff Business Club has officially launched its new brand identity, marking a major milestone in the Club’s journey to modernise, evolve, and better reflect the capital’s fast-changing business landscape.

The brand refresh, unveiled on 4 February 2026 via the Club’s social media channels, introduces a contemporary new logo, visual identity, and messaging framework that retains the Club’s storied legacy while signalling a more inclusive and ambitious future.

The rebrand follows several months of collaboration between the Club’s Board and design agency, Toward. Together, they worked to create a brand that honours the Club’s heritage, dating back to 1912, and speaks confidently to the needs and aspirations of the city’s modern business community.

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“For over a century, Cardiff Business Club has played a unique role in bringing together leaders across business, public life, education and the arts. As we look to the future, we want our brand to reflect not just where we’ve come from, but where we’re going. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with our partners to develop an identity that captures the spirit of progress, inclusivity and collaboration that now defines the Club. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and every one of our members, sponsors and supporters is a vital part of that journey.”

The new identity is now live across all Cardiff Business Club platforms, with further events and initiatives set to be announced in the coming weeks. Members and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the brand online and join the Club as it enters its next chapter.