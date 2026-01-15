New Board and Action Groups to Power Rhyl’s £20m Transformation

Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl is opening applications for new Board members and inviting people from across the town to get involved in shaping its future.

The Board is set to deliver a £20 million, 10-year plan focused on long term change. It is looking for people with a wide range of skills, experience and lived knowledge, who care about Rhyl and want to make a difference.

Alongside recruiting a small number of new Board members they are also encouraging people to register their interest in themed Action Groups which will act as sub committees and focus on specific priorities within the strategy.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl, said:

“Rhyl is at a really important moment. There is strong momentum following nine months of hard work and a real appetite to collaborate. We want to make sure the people guiding this plan reflect the town and its communities. “We are keen to hear from people with experience in community groups, faith organisations, education, tourism, culture, business, sport, and the third sector. “Being part of Our Rhyl is about bringing your ideas and understanding of the town to the table and helping turn that into action.”

Board members are expected to attend four Board meetings per year alongside occasional workshops or meetings. However, places are limited and not everyone who applies will be appointed.

Craig added:

“We know there is a lot of talent and commitment in Rhyl and only so many Board seats. That is why Action Groups are so important. They give people a chance to focus on specific themes, contribute their skills and help shape delivery without taking on a full Board role. “These groups will be central to turning plans into reality. They are for people who want to roll up their sleeves and be part of making change happen.”

Action Groups will begin forming later in 2026 and focus on different areas of the Our Rhyl programme.

“If you care about Rhyl and believe its future should be decided by the community I would encourage you to come forward,” Craig added.

Applications are now open and close at midday on February 11. Interviews will take place in March.