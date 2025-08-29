New Bereavement Room in Glangwili Hospital Opens with Support from 2wish

A newly refurbished bereavement room officially opened on Wednesday, August 27 in Glangwili Hospital Accident & Emergency (A&E) department, thanks to support from bereavement charity 2wish.

The official opening of the room was attended by 2wish’s founder and CEO Rhian Mannings, members of the 2wish support team, and senior members of the Carmarthen hospital’s A&E department.

The bereavement room provides a private, comforting space for families during some of their most difficult moments. While no facilities can lessen the grief and anguish bereaved families may feel, these rooms are designed to give families a calm and respectful environment.

The space was refurbished by EBM, who have helped transform hospital rooms across Wales with the support of 2wish. Gethin Edwards, owner of EBM, was also in attendance.

Rhian Mannings, founder and CEO of 2wish, said:

“We are honoured to work alongside Glangwili Hospital to open this bereavement room. Every family deserves a space where they can grieve with dignity and privacy, and it’s our mission to ensure these rooms are available when they are needed most. “We are grateful to the A&E staff for their support and to EBM for helping us bring this vision to life.”

Senior Nurse Manager, Nerys Lewis, at Glangwili Hospital’s A&E department added:

“This new bereavement room will make a meaningful difference to families during heartbreaking times. “We’re proud to work with 2wish to provide a space where people can find some comfort, no matter how difficult the situation. It’s a quiet, respectful environment that will help families cope with tragic loss in the best way possible.”

Gethin Edwards, owner of EBM, said:

“It’s been incredibly touching to be part of something so meaningful. Helping create a space where families can find a little bit of comfort in their darkest moments is a privilege.”

2wish have, to date, refurbished family rooms at the following hospitals: