NEW AWARD CELEBRATES THE ROLE OF PRINCE’S TRUST CYMRU IN SUPPORTING YOUNG PEOPLE TO START BUSINESSES

A new award is being introduced at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards to celebrate the work that is being undertaken by Prince’s Trust Cymru in helping young people to become entrepreneurs across Wales.

To enter this award, new businesses must have been supported by Prince’s Trust Cymru and the judges are looking for individuals who demonstrate ambition, energy, skill and vision, as well as tangible business success, in creating and developing an exceptional start-up during the last three years.

According to the creator of the Wales Startup Awards, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, this is an important development in recognising the important work of the charity

“The Prince’s Trust has played a critical role over the years in supporting over 86,000 young people to start their own business across the UK and I am delighted that we are able to work with them this year to recognise the achievements of those in Wales who have been through their programmes. At a time when young people need vital support as we come out the pandemic, the role of Prince’s Trust Cymru within the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wales will become even more important”

Phil Jones, Director of Prince’s Trust Cymru, is thrilled to be taking part in the Wales StartUp Awards this year.

“At The Prince’s Trust Cymru, we believe every young person deserves the chance to succeed. We offer a variety of courses to 11-30 year olds to provide them free opportunities in education, training and employment; we give them a chance to start something. We are supporting the Wales StartUp Awards this year as we have seen a huge increase in young adults taking a leap of faith, igniting innovative thoughts and setting up their own businesses. We want to recognise those who have found the courage to back their own ideas and, with our support, have launched successful businesses which are now making valuable contributions to the Welsh economy”

While the role of entrepreneurship in the Welsh economy hasn’t gone unnoticed in recent years, we anticipate the importance of startups will increase among young people, as we navigate our pathway out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many young people are working on the frontline, and working in sectors where their job security is most at risk.

One route back into employment for these young people is to “do it themselves”. Through The Trust’s Enterprise programme, we have a team that run a week-long course for 18-30 year olds, and a pool of volunteer business mentors in Wales spanning many diverse sectors, to offer valuable expertise, support and guidance to new businesses owners for the (often rocky) first two years of trading.

“In joining the Wales StartUp Awards ceremony this year, we want to recognise the young people who have set up their businesses or successfully developed a business idea, particularly in light of the turbulent past 12 months. We hope the recipient of The Prince’s Trust Cymru StartUp of the Year Award will be able to open new doors, unlock opportunities with new markets, and gain the opportunity to share their achievements in business on a bigger stage. Good luck to all nominees and participants.”

The 2021 Wales Startup Awards will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th. To enter this year’s awards, companies need to have started trading on or after June 1st 2018 and be based in Wales. For further information, go to www.walesstartupawards.com