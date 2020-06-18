New Audio Series Set to Outline the Next Chapter in the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal Story

Starting from next week this new insightful podcast series will tell the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal as it emerges tentatively from lockdown into a period of economic recovery.

The series will feature governing body Chairs and senior leaders across the CCR City Deal giving personal, business and operational perspectives on a combination of future challenges, progress on current investments and the launch of new funding interventions and investments, all intended to keep those with an interest in business in the region fully abreast of the latest developments.

The series is being commissioned and produced by Business News Wales and will be the first of its kind in Wales.

CCR Marketing and Communications Lead Suzanne Chesterton said: We have a great story to tell and are committed to ensuring that the work we are doing to move our region forward is easily accessible, comprehensible and digestible. To that end we are adopting as many techniques as practical in the current climate to present the information in different formats using different media to cater for different preferences. This new podcast series will offer a variety of perspectives on the same theme –the challenges, hopes and aspirations in a post Covid-19 world – all narrated by the Chairs and senior leaders within the CCR City Deal. Accompanied with a range of supplemental features, the podcasts will be packed full of information and insight with something for everyone. We trust you will find them enjoyable and interesting.

Managing Director of Business News Wales Mark Powney said: