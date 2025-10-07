BNW High Res Logo_white
7 October 2025

PMonmouthshire

New Assistive Technology Hub opens at Monnow Vale Community Hospital

Monmouthshire County Council has officially opened a new Assistive Technology Hub at Monnow Vale Community Hospital.

The Hub enables council officers, staff from Aneurin Bevan Health Board, and other external organisations to explore the technological solutions available for Monmouthshire residents.

The Tech Hub is designed to showcase a range of innovative technologies that support and enable people to live comfortably and securely in their own homes. Visiting the Technology Hub can help professionals identify available equipment that benefits their service users before submitting a referral to the AssistiveTech team.

Following the success of the rooms at Chepstow Community Hospital, the new room will showcase the technology available to support fall prevention, rehabilitation, dementia care and address social isolation.

Prices of the technology start at £5 per week and are capped at £10 per week, plus a one-off £50 set-up charge.

Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, said:

“Monmouthshire County Council wants all our residents to be able to live safely and comfortably in their homes. Assistive Technology can play a vital role in this.

 

“The available technology serves as a vital support for residents, offering them and their families reassurance that if something happens, they can notify someone.”

 



