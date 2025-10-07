New Assistive Technology Hub opens at Monnow Vale Community Hospital

Monmouthshire County Council has officially opened a new Assistive Technology Hub at Monnow Vale Community Hospital.

The Hub enables council officers, staff from Aneurin Bevan Health Board, and other external organisations to explore the technological solutions available for Monmouthshire residents.

The Tech Hub is designed to showcase a range of innovative technologies that support and enable people to live comfortably and securely in their own homes. Visiting the Technology Hub can help professionals identify available equipment that benefits their service users before submitting a referral to the AssistiveTech team.

Following the success of the rooms at Chepstow Community Hospital, the new room will showcase the technology available to support fall prevention, rehabilitation, dementia care and address social isolation.

Prices of the technology start at £5 per week and are capped at £10 per week, plus a one-off £50 set-up charge.

Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, said: