New Art Trail Launched in Fishguard and Goodwick

A new sculpture trail Art Afoot / Celf ar Droed linking Fishguard and Goodwick is due to be launched December 15th 2024.

Commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council with UK Government funding, the trail has been designed and delivered by local creative organisation Small World Theatre, based in nearby Cardigan.

Local artists from the region have designed and fabricated the artworks in their studios. The trail also includes augmented reality artworks that the viewer can see in the landscape using their phone.

The trails make use of existing and maintained pathways such as the boardwalk on Goodwick Moor, a wildlife reserve and the Marine Walk which is an accessible coastal path.

The new artworks will also be interspersed with existing artworks and heritage monuments and tell the twin towns heritage stories while celebrating the unique biodiversity and wildlife of the area.

A hand drawn and illustrated map will guide walkers along the various route options and website will give further details about the artworks, the artists and a digital version of the map.

Six new sculptures and eight augmented reality artworks have been commissioned as well as a series of decorated waymarkers. Sculptural archways created by Bill Hamblett will mark key route directions and celebrate local wildlife and heritage.

The launch event begins 2pm at Ocean Lab, Goodwick Sunday, December 15th and the artists will lead a guided walk along one of the trail routes.

Everyone is welcome, this is a free family friendly event and the route taken will be accessible to wheelchair users.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents' Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said:

“This innovative project will bring the rich history of Fishguard and Goodwick to life through both physical and virtual art for us all to enjoy. It promises to be a really interesting experience, not just for those visiting the area but also those who already live in this beautiful part of Pembrokeshire.”

A stunning five metre stainless steel seahorse created by Pembrokeshire-based artist Gideon Peterson will sit at the entrance to the Marine Walk, overlooking Goodwick beach and Fishguard Harbour.

Many of the artworks are interactive or kinetic such as a wind-powered shoal of fish and a giant kaleidoscope showcasing local children's drawings at Goodwick Parrog, made using reclaimed materials by artist duo Toby Downing and Ben Cramp.

A playful hand painted sculpture of Jemima Nicholas, created by Ann Shrosbree with painting by Sarah Hope, was originally inspired by a young person’s drawing and an augmented reality immersive experience awaits viewers with artworks by Seán Vicary and Steve Knight.

The area is known for its focus on arts and culture and these trails are the latest manifestation of this. For those who love culture as well as stunning coastal scenery and wildlife, this is an ideal combination.