New Apprenticeship Funding Proposals Concern Wales Training Providers

The organisation that represents work-based learning providers across Wales has raised concerns about the impact of proposed changes to the way apprenticeships are funded.

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) has sent a comprehensive, sector wide response to a consultation by Medr, the tertiary education regulator in Wales, about the proposed changes.

Medr is planning to introduce a new grant funding model for the Apprenticeship Programme for Wales in August 2027.

Rhian Edwards, Medr’s executive director for policy and investment, told the NTFW conference in March that the organisation is keen to continue strong collaboration with apprenticeship providers.

“We are committed to delivering a vision of a tertiary education system that responds to economic, learner and employer needs and a future-focused system that creates opportunities, choice, success, positivity and prosperity for everyone in partnership with you,” she said.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said:

“Our submission to Medr reflects the collective views and concerns of independent training providers across Wales, highlighting key issues around system complexity, transparency, outcome based funding and the operational impact of the proposed changes. “We have emphasised the need for clearer guidance, robust system infrastructure and a funding approach that protects learner access, provider sustainability and the wider value apprenticeships bring to employers and communities. We will continue to engage closely with Medr as the proposals develop.”

NTFW board members have also met with Careers Wales to discuss its new strategic plan and emphasised the importance of strong transition pathways for young people, particularly promoting apprenticeship opportunities for school leavers.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, MS, addressed the NTFW’s recent Skills in Action event which also included updates from Medr on current developments and consultations and insights from Qualifications Wales on vocational qualifications reform.

The Deputy Minister delivered a strong message of support for apprenticeships and announced plans for a national skills audit and skills summit under the new Welsh Government.

Lisa has also discussed leadership development with Medr and apprenticeship policy priorities, especially in the growing renewable energy sector, with Welsh Government.

She highlighted the importance of apprenticeships to the Welsh economy when addressing Federation of Awarding Bodies’ Wales and Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) events.