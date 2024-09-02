New Appointments Strengthen Audit and Accountancy Team at Independent Firm

Kilsby Williams, one of the largest independent tax and accountancy firms in south-east Wales, has made four new appointments to its audit and accountancy team.

Channa Wijesekera joins Kilsby Williams from one of the ‘Big Four’ global accounting firms and will use his external audit, internal audit and special assignments experience to support the firm’s audit specialists as a senior.

Channa said:

“I am very grateful to all the Partners of Kilsby Williams for the opportunity given to me. It is a great experience working with diverse people, clients and cultures.”

Joining Channa in the department will be manager Stephanie Pingue, an ACCA qualified business services manager with years of experience working in practice, and seniors Ryan Jeffs and Alex Manton. The trio will be responsible for providing accounts preparation services, including financial statements, year-end accounts, management accounts and VAT returns for a range of clients.

Ryan said:

“The future at Kilsby Williams looks really promising; their plans for expansion and growth really give me hope for what’s to come. There are big things to look forward to from the company and I am glad I managed to join at the right time so I can continue my career and grow as they do.”

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“It is a pleasure to welcome Channa, Stephanie, Ryan and Alex to our audit and accountancy team. Their skills and knowledge strengthens our existing team and will provide a multitude of benefits for our clients. We look forward to seeing them progress in their roles and will do all we can to empower them to maximise their potential.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients locally in south Wales, extending across the UK and globally. Their clients range from sole traders to international quoted groups.