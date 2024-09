New Appointment to Support Welsh Businesses’ Trade Ambitions

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has appointed David Peña as its new International Trade Manager.

David, who is originally from Barcelona and speaks English, Catalan, French and Spanish, joins the Chamber from International Trade Matters.

With his professional career spanning the retail sector, licensing industry, business development and trade support, David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to the Chamber.

In his varied career he has worked in culturally different companies, opened access to new markets for companies in all continents and liaised with businesses, organisations and brands such as Asmodee, Ministry of Defence (UK), and the Royal British Legion.

Additionally, David holds a Level 5 Diploma in International Trade from the Institute of Export where he is a full member and was awarded twice in his graduation ceremony including the Prize for Academic Excellence from the Worshipful Company of World Traders.

In his new role, David will lead the trade team at the Chamber and assist members, partners and businesses in Wales with their exporting and importing needs including compliance, training, access to new markets and supply chain connectivity.

David said:

“I am looking forward to supporting all our members in their international trade journey. I know from experience how challenging it can be, but I trust that Chambers Wales will be the right partner to be alongside our members at every step of the journey. “As a native Catalonian and a Catalan speaker, I fully understand the particularities of being a nation within a nation, and the challenges but also the opportunities that this uniqueness can bring to the table.”

In his spare time, David trains with his local rugby club and plays the occasional veterans game as a scrum half.

Penny Lock, Director of Partnerships at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: