New Appointment Signals Next Phase of Growth for Swansea Building Firm

JM Building Contractors has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Gavin Williams as Operations and Project Manager.

Based in Swansea, JM Building Contractors has built a strong reputation across both residential and commercial construction, working with organisations including Beacon Housing, Caredig Housing, Plantasia, NHS partners, and a range of private clients and businesses.

With seven staff, six vans on the road and a growing pipeline of work, the business has expanded by 50% over the past two years and is now investing further in its operational structure to support the next stage of growth.

Gavin joins the business in a role that sits at the centre of project delivery and day-to-day operations. He will oversee multiple construction projects from planning through to completion, while also improving internal systems, financial tracking and performance monitoring across the business.

“Bringing Gavin into the business is a big step for us,” said James Matthews, Owner of JM Building Contractors. “We have grown steadily over the last few years, and we are at the point where we need that extra level of structure and oversight to keep everything moving in the right direction. “Gavin brings a strong mix of practical experience and operational understanding. He will help us manage projects more efficiently, keep a close eye on costs and performance, and make sure we continue to deliver the standard our clients expect across South West Wales.”

A key focus of the role will be improving financial visibility and project forecasting through more structured Work-in-Progress reporting. This will allow JM Building Contractors to track project performance in real time, manage cash flow more effectively, and make informed decisions as workloads increase.

Alongside this, Gavin will lead on project planning, subcontractor coordination, procurement and client communication, ensuring that each build is delivered safely, on time and within budget. His role will also support the development of internal systems and processes to improve efficiency across both site and office operations.

“I am pleased to be joining JM Building Contractors at a time when the business is clearly moving forward,” said Gavin. “There is a strong client base, a solid reputation locally, and a clear opportunity to build on that, which I am looking forward to.”

With demand continuing to grow across sectors such as housing, healthcare, commercial property and insurance work, the business is positioning itself to handle increased project volumes.