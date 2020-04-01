New Appointment for Bellavia & Associates

Newport law firm Bellavia & Associates has appointed Craig Shipp to its team of solicitors.
Craig, 40, has worked in the legal sector since 2004 and has been a qualified solicitor since 2008. He will be working across Bellavia & Associates’ legal portfolio, but will be specialising in commercial and civil litigation.
Married with three-year-old twins, Risca native Craig says the prospect of working with Managing Director Zep Bellavia was one of the key attractions of his new role.
“Zep was the main draw for me. Working alongside someone with his experience and career history is really exciting,”
said Craig, who is a football and music fan in his spare time.
“The variety of work and cases we deal with is also something that I’m really looking forward to, advising companies on a range of disputes, and indeed I am already advising on some exciting matters.”
Zep Bellavia said:
“I’m delighted to welcome Craig, who has fitted into the team perfectly. He will be dealing with a variety of quality civil and commercial litigation, although despite his surname he won’t be practising maritime law.
“Craig is joining us at a difficult time for many of our clients, but they can take comfort that we are providing all our services as usual, thanks to our flexible working arrangements and use of technology. We are also, of course, following all government guidelines and instructions.
“It is important that our clients can be certain of us in uncertain times.”