New Appointment for Bellavia & Associates

Newport law firm Bellavia & Associates has appointed Craig Shipp to its team of solicitors.

Craig, 40, has worked in the legal sector since 2004 and has been a qualified solicitor since 2008. He will be working across Bellavia & Associates’ legal portfolio, but will be specialising in commercial and civil litigation.

Married with three-year-old twins, Risca native Craig says the prospect of working with Managing Director Zep Bellavia was one of the key attractions of his new role.

“Zep was the main draw for me. Working alongside someone with his experience and career history is really exciting,”

said Craig, who is a football and music fan in his spare time.

“The variety of work and cases we deal with is also something that I’m really looking forward to, advising companies on a range of disputes, and indeed I am already advising on some exciting matters.”

Zep Bellavia said: