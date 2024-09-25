New Anti-Racism Plan to Tackle Barriers to Racial Equality

Transport for Wales (TfW) has published its anti-racism plan which sets out how the organisation will tackle barriers to racial equality within the organisation.

Anti-racism is a way of challenging racial inequality that recognises that racism is not just about the behaviours of individuals, but about preventing negative patterns of discrimination from being reinforced by the actions of institutions.

Since 2022, when the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan was launched, Transport for Wales has hosted regular events and training for their colleagues, its Board and its Executive Leadership with Race Council Cymru and Diversify World. The organisation has appointed 15 Fairness, Inclusion and Respect ambassadors in the workplace and encouraged colleagues to sign the Zero Racism Wales Pledge.

TfWs Anti-racism Plan sets a comprehensive strategy that has been developed with feedback from Race Council Cymru, to ensure that TfW plays an active role in preventing racism from taking place, in everyday life, as a customer, as an employee or a prospective employee.

Including in the commitments and actions being delivered by the organisation are measures such as:

Working with schools to increase uptake of apprenticeship opportunities in ethnic minority communities.

Give employees more time and resource to attend Employee Resource Groups to improve equality at work.

Developing new educational resources, articles and podcasts to allow colleagues to educate themselves on racial injustice, implicit bias and historical realities

By implementing the measures set out in the strategy, TfW aims to better understand how racism features within the organisation, how they can continue to challenge it and how to create an organisation that represents the communities it serves.