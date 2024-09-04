New Animated Videos Designed to Highlight the Welsh Farm to Fork Journey

A new set of animated videos following the Welsh farm to fork journey, produced by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), has been launched to help educate the next generation and promote PGI Welsh Lamb, PGI Welsh Beef and Pork from Wales.

The Journey from Farm to Food animated video series aims to educate children on farming in Wales and how red meat is produced. The videos are narrated by popular Welsh television presenter and author Mari Lovgreen, who is known for presenting children’s television programmes on S4C as well as Cefn Gwlad, the Urdd Eisteddfod and the Royal Welsh Show coverage. Mari also lives on a beef and sheep farm with her young family in mid Wales.

There are two sets of videos, one suited for 5-7 year olds and another for 8-11 year olds, each available in English and Welsh. The videos are approximately 4 minutes long and have been created with school lessons in mind as children head back to school this September.

The videos focus on Wales’ sustainable farming methods, highlighting how the weather and natural grasslands in Wales create the ideal conditions to produce delicious and sustainable Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pork from Wales.

Mari Lovgreen commented:

“We are so lucky in Wales that we have such fertile land, a fantastic climate to produce happy and healthy livestock and farmers who work so hard to ensure that there is food on our plates! It’s really important that we learn where our food comes from and eat as local as possible. With that in mind, I am really pleased to have been able to help produce these videos which hopefully children across Wales will enjoy.”

The videos are being shared with schools and teachers at the start of the new school year in HCC’s new teacher-focused newsletter The Kitchen Classroom / Gwersi o’r Gegin which launched earlier this year. The newsletter covers a range of food and farming topics and is tailored to primary and secondary school teachers as well as being available in English and Welsh.

Elwen Roberts, HCC’s Consumer Executive, explained:

“These new animated videos are ideal for teachers to use in the classroom to show children how food, in particular red meat, is produced here in Wales. They, along with other informative and attractive resources, will feature in the next edition of The Kitchen Classroom / Gwersi o’r Gegin which I would encourage all teachers to sign up for. “Providing resources and information to schools and teachers about red meat in Wales is an important aspect of HCC’s work and we hope, with the new school year approaching, that these new videos will be informative and educational.”

Teachers and educators who sign up for The Kitchen Classroom / Gwersi o’r Gegin newsletter before September 13 will be entered into a draw to win a HCC food and farming workshop delivered in school. The new Journey from Farm to Food videos will be featured and available to download for those signed up to the newsletter as well as on HCC’s dedicated site: redmeathub.wales.