New Agreement Unlocks International Opportunities for Humanities and Social Science Students

A new student exchange agreement between the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Université Paris Cité aims to strengthen student mobility between Wales and France.

The agreement aims to enable students from both institutions to participate in an exchange programme in subjects across the humanities and social sciences. The agreement marks Université Paris Cité’s first formal exchange agreement with a university in Wales, and will enhance international learning opportunities, cultural exchange and academic partnership.

The agreement builds on the strong foundations developed through the university’s international mobility team in recent years which supports the UK’s renewed engagement with the Erasmus+ programme, expanding opportunities for students to study abroad as part of their degree.

Kath Griffiths, International Mobility with UWTSD’s Academic Services directorate, said:

“We are delighted to formalise this partnership with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Université Paris Cité. We hope to build on the legacy of Taith by continuing to develop accessible, high-quality international opportunities for students from both UWTSD and Paris. As the UK joins Erasmus+, this agreement opens up exciting new possibilities for inclusive exchange, academic enrichment and deeper European collaboration.”

The partnership reflects UWTSD’s strategic commitment to internationalisation and widening participation, ensuring that study abroad opportunities are accessible to students from a wide range of backgrounds while supporting the development of global skills and perspectives.