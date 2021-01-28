New Adverts Peddling Misinformation About Farming

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has criticised a new marketing campaign for vegan food brand Oatly for what it called a ‘serious misuse of statistics’.

In the new adverts for the oat-based drink, a man is criticised by his son for drinking cow’s milk. Oatly posted a tweet including the advert saying ‘the dairy and meat industries emit more CO2e* than all the world’s planes, trains, cars, boats etc combined’.

But Government figures show that emissions from UK agriculture stand at 9% the total – with just 3.7% coming from cattle and sheep – compared to 27% from transport.

Mark Bridgeman, President of the CLA which represents 30,000 rural businesses across Wales and England, said: