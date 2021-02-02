New Active Travel Route On Way For Neath

Neath Port Talbot Council has appointed a contractor to start work on the creation of a new Active Travel route between Neath and Tonna.

The route will take users alongside the towpath from Bridge Street in Neath to a point next to the Calor Gas centre in Tonna.

Work on the new Active Travel route by contractors Jones Brothers (Henllan) Ltd, began in January. The route will be closed temporarily while the Welsh Government funded work goes ahead.

By upgrading and creating new walking and cycling routes, the council plans to make Active Travel the “normal” way to make local journeys, improving air quality, promoting healthier lifestyles and increasing the attractiveness of local communities as places to live and work.

Cllr Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, said: