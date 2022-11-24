New Acquisition Reinforces Carston’s Position as Largest Independent Practice in Cardiff

Carston Chartered Accountants, the Cardiff-based accountancy firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Davies Williams, an established practice specialising in small to medium-sized businesses in the legal and medical sectors. The deal was finalised on Monday, 31st October 2022.

This investment aims to accelerate Carston’s expansion as the largest independent practice in Cardiff, whilst providing succession for the staff and long-standing clients of Davies Williams. Following the transaction, the existing partners at Davies Williams will remain as consultants to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services to their existing client base.

Founded in 1950, Davies Williams prides itself on offering valuable guidance and support to clients across the Welsh capital and West of England. In addition to offering a full range of accountancy, auditing, taxation and business finance services, Davies Williams specialises in the provision of services to small businesses, recognising that every client deserves a high-quality level of service. This individual approach to accounting will build on Carston’s pledge to deliver specific care and attention to each client.

Following the deal, Davies Wiliams has become part of the ETL Global network of professional services firms, which employs 20,000 people in more than 50 countries worldwide. With specialists across the accounting, tax, legal, and audit sectors, ETL Global offers enormous opportunities, tools and a unique platform to growing companies, particularly in the SME sector.

Jon Rees, Managing Director at Carston Chartered Accountants, said: