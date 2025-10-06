New £6m Chiropractic Clinic Opens at the University of South Wales

A new £6 million chiropractic clinic has been officially opened at the University of South Wales by Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy MS.

The clinic, which is home to the Welsh Institute of Chiropractic (WIOC), is an extension of the learning and teaching facilities on USW’s Treforest campus, bringing together all aspects of chiropractic education and clinical training under one roof.

Designed by Stride Treglown and built by Kier Construction, the 975 sqm, two-storey building took 15 months to complete, and includes 26 treatment rooms, seminar spaces, DXA (bone density) and diagnostic ultrasound facilities.

The clinic has been constructed with sustainability at the heart of the design, including solar panels and a Blue-Green roof to store and slowly release rainwater, which aligns with the university’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

The opening event brought together attendees from chiropractic statutory bodies, alumni from USW’s MChiro degree and local politicians, who had the opportunity to tour the facilities and observe students treating patients as part of their final year studies.

Almost 100 students are taught at the clinic each year, providing evidence-based chiropractic care under the supervision of qualified practitioners.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said:

“It is a pleasure to open the new chiropractic clinic, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and ensure current and future students receive a high-quality education and serve the community, delivering more than 25,000 patient appointments each year. “USW is already recognised as a UK leader in chiropractic education and the new facilities will further cement this. I congratulate the university and everyone – staff, students, and partners – who have made it possible.”

Rachel Elias-Lee, Chief Finance and Operating Officer of USW, said:

“The opening of our new chiropractic clinic is a very proud moment for the university. This is more than just a building – the clinic reflects our commitment to delivering leading chiropractic education, providing our students with sector-leading facilities and the real-world experience they need to excel in their profession. “Our construction partners, Kier, have delivered a modern, integrated, professionally equipped study environment that supports the local community with high quality chiropractic care, and opens an impressive new chapter of our Estates Masterplan at our Treforest campus.”

Professor David Byfield, Head of Clinical Services at the Welsh institute of Chiropractic, said:

“The completion of the new clinic provides the finishing touch to the Chiropractic degree programme at USW, bringing pre-clinical teaching and clinical placement under one roof, enhancing our student’s experience on their path to becoming a health care professional. “The clinic provides an opportunity to explore and develop collaborative health care services and research on an interprofessional level for the benefit of the patients that we serve in our community.”

Ian Rees, regional director of Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: