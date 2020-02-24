New 60,000 sq ft Business Park Under Development in Barry

Industrial units for sale to local businesses are under construction at the Atlantic Business Park development in Barry.

The construction programme will create 60,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation in six buildings, and is the brainchild of Andy Ismail of Dawan Developments, who was also responsible for the nearby Atlantic Point Business Park on a two-acre plot of land on Wimbourne Road at Barry Docks.

He said

“Atlantic Point was a great success and the demand is definitely there from more local businesses for premises that they can buy to house their growing companies.”

Atlantic Business Park is being developed in three phases, with the first 13 units ready for occupation by April this year. The units are available from 1,435 sq ft (135 sq m) or multiples thereof and are being sold with a virtual freehold – a lease of 999 years.

Property consultancy Knight Frank advised in the development and marketing of the units. Tom Griffiths, from Knight Frank’s Industrial & Logistics team in Cardiff, said: