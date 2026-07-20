New 3G Pitch Opens at Cwmbran High School

A new state-of-the-art 3G pitch has officially opened at Cwmbran High School.

Delivered through a £1.3 million investment, the project has transformed the school's former redgra surface into a modern all-weather facility suitable for both pupils and community hire.

The new 3G pitch was opened by Torfaen Council Leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, and features a FIFA and World Rugby-certified playing surface, LED floodlighting, upgraded fencing and ball-stop netting.

The new facility can operate as either a full-size pitch or two smaller playing areas, supporting a range of sports and activities.

Material recycled from the former redgra surface has been used to refurbish the lower pitch, which will be marked out for hockey and protected by a new perimeter fence.

A disused tennis court has also been transformed into a new multi-use games area.

Matthew Sims, Headteacher at Cwmbran High School, said:

“We are delighted to officially open the new 3G pitch. The facilities will provide fantastic opportunities for our pupils to develop their sporting skills and enjoy being active, while strengthening the school's role as a hub for the wider community.”

Funding for the project included £1.2 million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, £65,000 from the Welsh Government's Community Focused Schools Grant and £38,000 from Council Section 106 contributions.

Torfaen Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said:

“This is a significant investment in sport, physical activity and community wellbeing at Cwmbran High School. By improving and modernising these facilities, we're creating a lasting community asset that will support participation in sport for many years to come. “Pupils will benefit from the facilities throughout the school day, while local clubs, teams and residents will have opportunities to use them and stay active outside school hours.”

The new facilities are available for community bookings through the SchoolHire website.