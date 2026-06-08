New 3G Pitch Opens at Caldicot Leisure Centre

A brand-new all-weather 3G pitch has officially opened at Caldicot Leisure Centre.

The redevelopment replaces the previous 2G surface with a modern 3G pitch, providing a safer, more durable and reliable space for year-round use.

The first of its kind in Wales, the new surface contains an organic, cork infill system, which is biodegradable and boasts a much higher sustainability level than that of a traditional rubber infill system.

Delivered as part of Monmouthshire County Council's ongoing commitment to improving sport and play facilities, the project has been shaped by community need and designed to ensure inclusive access for schools, clubs and residents alike.

The new pitch will support curriculum use during the school day, opening up valuable space for grassroots clubs, community groups and informal activity in the evenings and at weekends.

The development has been delivered with funding secured from Cymru Football Foundation and the Sport Wales Capital Grant.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said:

“This new pitch is a fantastic asset for Caldicot. Sport plays a big part in our community, and now Caldicot has a brand-new facility to be proud of. But it's also much more than sport, it's about creating a space where our community can come together, build connections and lead healthy, active lives.”

Aled Lewis, Director at the Cymru Football Foundation, said: