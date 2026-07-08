New £18.8m Fund Available for Wireless Technology in North Wales

Ambition North Wales has launched a new £18.8 million fund to support businesses in the region to upgrade their wireless technology systems.

The Advanced Wireless Technology Grant Fund will run until March 2030 for businesses with projects based in North Wales. Funding for up to 50% of eligible project costs will be allocated, with individual grants of between £20,000 to £2 million being made available.

Advanced wireless technology includes the latest Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Wi-Fi and satellite communications systems, all of which help businesses improve their connectivity, automate processes and operate more efficiently. These technologies can support activities such as remote monitoring, data sharing and smarter operations across a wide range of industries.

For a farming business in Conwy which took part in a pilot scheme with Ambition North Wales, installing LoRaWAN sensors to monitor water usage resulted in saving around £6,000 within the first few months, demonstrating the potential immediate successes advanced wireless technologies can bring.

As well as being based in the region, businesses will need to demonstrate they have the capability to deploy medium-to-large-scale wireless solutions. They will also need to show how the investment would support outcomes such as job creation and attract additional investment into the wider region.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Chair, Ambition North Wales and Leader, Wrexham County Borough Council, welcomed the launch of the grant scheme. He said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for organisations to upgrade or enhance their wireless technology which can revolutionise the way businesses operate by providing faster, more reliable, and more secure connectivity. Good digital connectivity is fundamental to business success and the efficient delivery of services – leading to in increased productivity and resilience as well as being a great catalyst for innovation.”

The Advanced Wireless project forms part the North Wales Growth Deal, which delivered by Ambition North Wales and jointly funded by both the Welsh and UK Governments.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

“Advanced wireless technologies are key to unlocking productivity and driving economic growth. This significant funding will empower North Wales businesses to modernise their operations, attract further investment and create high-quality employment opportunities across the region.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Boosting Welsh enterprise is a key priority for the UK Government. I'm proud that our investment into the North Wales Growth deal is helping deliver grants to allow businesses to improve their technology and supercharge their productivity. “This scheme provides practical support for businesses across North Wales, enabling them to grow, improve customer experience, and create more jobs and opportunities.”

At this stage, Ambition North Wales is eager to speak to businesses from all industries to explore how this funding could support their plans. Early conversations are encouraged to help ensure projects are eligible and to support businesses in developing strong applications. The scheme is also available to public sector and third-sector organisations, with joint applications and s encouraged.

Further information about the Advanced Wireless Technology Grant Fund, including eligibility criteria and application guidance, is available at: https://ambitionnorth.wales/advanced-wireless-technology-grant-fund/ – where it is also possible to sign up to a briefing webinar which takes place from 10.30am on 14 July 2026.