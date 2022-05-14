New 100% Welsh Cheese Shop to Open in Cardiff this Weekend

A successful cheese wholesaler and online shop will open its first bricks and mortar retail space this weekend, becoming the first 100% Welsh cheesemonger in the UK.

The Welsh Cheese Company curates the finest artisan cheeses that Wales has to offer, and for the last 4 and a half years it has been delivering cheese hampers, gift boxes and cheese wedding cakes to customers all over the UK.

Now, its brand-new shop will act as a one-stop shop for anyone looking for the best of the Welsh cheese scene, showcasing some of the best cheesemakers in the country including Caws Cenarth, Caws Teifi, Pant Mawr Cheeses, The Snowdonia Cheese Company, Brooke’s Dairy and Y Cwt Caws.

Based on the same industrial estate as The Welsh Cheese Co warehouse – where hundreds of cheese hampers are packed up and sent out every week – the new 400 sq ft shop will stock up to 70 Welsh favourites; from creamy soft cheeses that would rival any French Brie, to punchy, crowd-pleasing Cheddars and lip-smacking blues.

The shop will also sell a handpicked range of crackers and accompaniments, with a fresh counter offering up to 20 cheeses for customers to try before they buy.

The Welsh Cheese Company founder Tom Pinder said,

“Our mission has always been to celebrate and champion the delicious Welsh cheeses being made by artisans all over Wales; we have so many talented Welsh cheese producers that are sometimes overlooked. We’ve had the idea to open a proper shop in our heads for so long, and even though we’ve never advertised our warehouse space to the public, we often have people driving up to see us and ask for recommendations – it was a bit sad that we didn’t have somewhere for them to browse our selection properly. Well, we do now!” Over the coming weeks and months, Tom intends to secure an alcohol licence so that he can begin selling Welsh wines, beers and ciders to pair with the cheese. There are also plans for small tasting events and private functions to be held at the new space.

The Welsh Cheese Company Shop will open from tomorrow (Friday 13th May). Regular opening hours will be 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday thereafter, and 10am-1pm on Saturdays.

To celebrate the launch, customers can claim a free 200g Snowdonia Cheese truckle for every £10 spent in store (whilst stocks last).

You can find The Welsh Cheese Co at Moy Road Industrial Estate, Taff's Well, Cardiff CF15 7QR. To find out more, visit: www.welshcheesecompany.co.uk.

Last year, The Welsh Cheese Company created a giant Welsh Cheese Advent Calendar which contained a whopping 4.2 kilos of cheese. Packed with 24 individual portions, the calendar was a true celebration of Welsh cheesemaking; measuring more than a metre wide it was thought to be the biggest foodie advent calendar on the market in 2021.