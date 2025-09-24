Networking Charity Ball Set to Return for 2026

A charity ball which aims to bring together professionals from the finance, law, and property sectors for an evening of networking and fundraising is set to return next year.

This year’s That Charity Ball raised just under £9,000 for 2wish Cymru – enough to provide 220 memory boxes for grieving families or 200 counselling sessions for those affected by the sudden and unexpected loss of a child or young adult.

The next ball is set to take place on 15 May 2026 at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff, from 6:30pm to 11pm. The black-tie event will feature drinks on arrival, a three-course meal, live entertainment, a charity auction, and a raffle.

The event is organised by Mortgage Maison and Monmouthshire Building Society.

Individual tickets are £130, with a table of 10 costing £1,000.

To reserve tickets email thatcharityball@gmail.com