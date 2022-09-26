Net Zero Carbon Project to be Completed in Mid Wales

A new net zero carbon project has started in Wales this month – with sustainability and environmental impact key.

Two new business units will be built at Treowain Enterprise Park, Machynlleth, by contractors SWG Group.

The company is using designs and materials that are sustainable, robust, low maintenance and durable ensuring minimal maintenance required to ensure the project has a net zero carbon footprint.

Instead of Ordinary Portland Cement, SWG is using Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), a by-product of iron and steelmaking and so has virtually zero CO2 associated with it, and fibres will be used as alternative reinforcement products instead of steel bars and mesh, again reducing CO2 levels.

Furthermore, there will be air permeability testing and thermal modelling carried out to ensure all materials used will satisfy regulations for building, glazing and doors.

Jacqui Gough, Director at SWG, said:

“We are thrilled to be working with the Welsh Government to deliver this exciting and important project. “SWG Group put sustainability at the heart of our business and already have plans and procedures in place to ensure our projects are as sustainable as possible. “This project not only takes that one step further by being zero carbon, but it will also have a huge impact on the local economy and employment options. “We are excited to make a difference in Machynlleth like this.”

The work at the site in Powys started on August 15 and will include one unit of approximately 620m² floor area including mezzanine for single occupation.

The other unit will be divided into two equal units each with a floor area of approximately 460m².

As well as the building work, SWG Group will also create car parks, paths, landscaping, drainage and services connections.

Another way the project is achieving carbon zero status is by SWG encouraging car sharing and using a vehicle tracker system to monitor speed and distance travelled of low emission company vehicles to reduce carbon footprint.

Once completed, the new units will be rented to local businesses.