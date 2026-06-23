NESO to Work With the Energy Sector in South Wales to Unlock Economic Growth

Leading figures in the energy sector have attended a National Energy System Operator (NESO) event in South Wales, which focused on delivering a more affordable, secure and sustainable energy system.

The potential for unlocking economic growth and helping deliver national, regional and local ambitions through NESO’s work to transform the energy system was at the heart of discussions at the gathering of energy experts and local stakeholders in Swansea.

Representatives from the Welsh Government local government and industry heard how NESO’s role as Great Britain’s independent Strategic Energy Planner can benefit Wales and unlock future opportunities.

NESO Head of Wales Aled Rowlands said:

”As NESO develops our strategic energy planning it is important that we work together with industries and communities across Wales and the rest of Great Britain so we create an energy system which works for all. “In Swansea we heard from a wide range of Welsh stakeholders and energy experts about the challenges and opportunities they face. “Wales has a rich energy and industrial heritage which has and is still making an enormous contribution to the energy system and the economy. Harnessing this expertise as we transform the energy system is a vital part of NESO’s Strategic Energy Plans. “Making the most of the opportunities in the growing Welsh renewables sector is a key part of that transformation. As is understanding and overcoming challenges such as uneven connectivity, grid constraints and fuel poverty. “NESO is working in partnership with Welsh stakeholders and the energy sector to deliver on ambition and prosperity alongside a more affordable, secure and sustainable energy system.”

Forum attendees included representatives of network operators, industry, the Welsh Government, local government, academia, the Crown Estate and the Celtic Freeport.

Net Zero Industry Wales CEO Ben Burggraaf, was one of the event’s panellists. He said:

“Wales has the opportunity to become a Leading Clean Energy Transition hub, as well as, remaining a cornerstone of the UK industrial base. Investment and access to appropriately sized, globally competitive, low carbon energy infrastructure, is needed to make this opportunity a reality. The collaborative approach taken by NESO, to inform its strategic plans at regional and national levels in Wales and more widely across the UK, will play an important role in providing industry with the confidence to invest in Wales.”

Oli Spink, Head of System Planning at National Grid Electricity Distribution, also took part in the event. He said:

“It’s been really valuable to be part of these discussions in South Wales and to continue working with partners to understand the opportunities and challenges locally as demand for electricity grows.

“As the Distribution System Operator, our role is to turn these plans into practical delivery, supporting connections for low carbon technologies and making better use of the network through flexibility, helping to release capacity where it’s needed most.

“By working with NESO and partners across South Wales, we’re helping to build a more coordinated energy system that supports investment, enables growth and gives customers the confidence to connect and expand.”

Another panellist Matt Hindle, Head of Net Zero & Sustainability, Wales & West Utilities, said: