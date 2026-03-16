NESO Hosts Energy Roundtable With Government and Industry Leaders

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) held an energy industry roundtable in Cardiff to discuss its plans to deliver secure, sustainable and affordable energy.

Hosted by NESO Director of System Operations Craig Dyke, the roundtable was attended by representatives of the Welsh Government and key stakeholders in the energy sector in Wales.

Afterwards Mr Dyke made a fact-finding visit to 7 Steel, a leading producer of low carbon, circular steel which specialises in transforming UK-sourced scrap into high quality steel products.

Mr Dyke saw its Electric Arc Furnace, which has been described as the cleanest and most energy-efficient steel production technology available.

The Electric Arc Furnace can deliver around delivers up to 80% lower CO₂ emissions compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

Discussions with 7 Steel focussed on how a high-energy user like 7 Steel is decarbonising to ensure that it can thrive in a global low carbon economy.

At the roundtable, leading figures in the energy industry discussed NESO’s role in Strategic Energy Planning.

NESO has been commissioned by the Welsh Government – along with the Scottish and UK Governments – to produce the Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) for Great Britain.

Ofgem have also awarded NESO the role of producing a Regional Energy Strategic Plan (RESP) for Wales to help ensure future energy needs are aligned to economic growth and decarbonisation ambitions.

Strategic energy planning being delivered by NESO will ensure that Welsh energy needs are met to help achieve clean, secure and affordable energy for everyone, and enable economic growth across Wales.

Craig Dyke, Director of System Operations, NESO, said:

“Energy needs are changing rapidly, and we see growing needs across Wales and Great Britain. We expect to see significant increase in the number of homes being powered by electricity and the number of Electric Vehicles being used, as well as industrial uses such as 7 Steel, which I visited as part of NESO’s Welsh engagement. “Our role in NESO includes ensuring that society has the energy it wants and needs, as part of a cleaner, more secure and more affordable future. Wales has and will play a vital role in these ambitions.”

Welsh Government’s Deputy Director Energy Ed Sherriff said:

“We really value the work of NESO, working in partnership, to support a sustainable, secure energy system and action taken to support Welsh Government priorities across energy, decarbonisation and economic growth. “The views of all sectors of the economy and society are essential as we plan the energy system for current and future generations. We look forward to continued work with NESO to identify the actions needed now and into the future to support Wales’ needs.”

Vorn O’Hennessy, Head of Supply Chain Management at 7 Steel, said: