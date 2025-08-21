Neonatal House Named in Recognition of Principality Building Society’s Support

Swansea Bay Health Board’s five house neonatal project, Cwtsh Clos, has officially opened with one of the homes sharing the name of Principality Building Society’s mascot Dylan.

Located near the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Singleton Hospital, Cwtsh Clos provides a ‘home away from home’ for families of newborns receiving neonatal care. The five two-bedroom homes offer essential facilities to ease the pressures for families who live too far away to travel to the hospital every day.

Principality colleagues have collectively fundraised for the Cwtch Clos project through events and donations, including sponsoring 25 fundraising places in the Cardiff Half Marathon, a ‘Cwtsh to Coast’ charity walk, and local branch fundraising through Member contributions.

In recognition of Principality’s support for the project, one of the Cwtsh Clos houses was named Tŷ Dylan after the society’s beloved children’s mascot Dylan the dragon. As Principality celebrates its 165th anniversary, it has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting families and communities across Wales with the objective of creating a better, more inclusive society.

Commenting on Cwtsh Clos, Kelly Young Head of Savings Customer Services at Principality Building Society, said:

“For much of its history, our Swansea branch has played a key role in supporting local charities and community initiatives. We’re very proud of our colleagues who have made such a positive impact during what can be an incredibly difficult period for families receiving neonatal care. It’s a real honour to name one of the Cwtsh Clos homes Tŷ Dylan, reflecting our values in creating fairer societies for communities across Wales”

Lewis Bradley, Charity Support Manager at Swansea Bay Health Charity, said:

“Our partnership with Principality Building Society has grown from strength-to-strength over the past two years. Together, over 2,500 staff have benefitted from free financial health checks as well as over £16,500 raised to help refurbish the houses at Cwtsh Clos, Singleton. We have more amazing opportunities in the pipeline across this year and next, including the second edition of the ‘Cwtsh By The Coast’ walk. “The Principality branch colleagues have really embraced our Cwtsh Clos appeal, so it felt right to give back by naming house 2 ‘Ty Dylan’. This partnership really shows how charities and corporate partners can come together to not just benefit people of today, but also in the future.”

First established in 1860, Principality Building Society has been a community cornerstone with 53 branches and 14 agencies across Wales and its borders, partnering with local charities and organisations in addition to its financial service offerings. The Swansea city centre branch recently moved to a new premises on Oxford Street with additional locations in Gorseinon, Morriston and Mumbles.

Since opening its first Swansea branch in 1934, Principality has supported various local charities and organisations including Barnardo’s Cymru, The Future Generations Fund, and Swansea Bay Health Board.

As a part of its ongoing partnership with the heath board, Principality colleagues will be joining other advocates in a Swansea Bay charity walk in September to help raise further funds for the Cwtsh Clos appeal.