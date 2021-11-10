With the dramatic increase in staycations, a new scheme has been launched to encourage visitors to spend more on local food during their stay.

Menter Môn will work with local producers and suppliers across Ynys Môn, Gwynedd and Conwy to develop a range of innovative food packages. The aim is to provide the perfect ingredients for a weekend away or a special occasion. They will also be working closely with the self-catering industry to ensure that the local option is just as convenient as the supermarket!

The Neges project will also offer a flavour for the region as well as the food. The sense of place element will be created by using materials and methods that will promote the Welsh language, heritage, landscape, history and more. The project will connect with all three local language initiatives to share ideas, reach a wider audience, and learn good practice.

Gwion Llwyd who runs Dioni, a self-catering accomodation agency based in North Wales said:

“Neges will add further value to the tourism industry by connecting local producers and suppliers with guests who are keen to taste and enjoy food and drink that is produced locally. It is also an opportunity for the guests that are visiting the area to be more aware of the local area. A chance to truly appreciate North Wales’ beauty, history and natural resources.”

The project will support the local economy by ensuring that the value from the tourism industry is retained within the local economy. It will also ensure the use of shorter supply chains, this will reduce energy and transportation costs and will reduce CO2 emissions.

Alison Lea-Wilson from Halen Môn added:

“This is a great opportunity for Welsh food and drink on so many levels: greater visibility for the products and their producers, increased and more sustainable sales, a potential, long-term new market, and the chance to add to the enjoyment of someone holidaying in the area.”

To help deliver the project, [email protected] are looking for 5 food and drink producers to work with Neges to pilot these innovative food and drink packages. These can be individuals or a cluster of producers working together on the offering.

They’re also looking for a variety of self-catering accomodation owners who will provide these food packages to their customers. The providers will choose which suppliers they want to work with and how many.

Delivered by Menter Môn and funded through the Cooperation and Supply Chain Development Scheme (EU / Welsh Government), the initiative will run until June 2023 with a bulk of activity taking place during the 2022 tourism season.

For further information please contact Rhys Gwilym on 07376431442 or [email protected]. Any expressions of interest will need to be shown by filling in an application form by the 30th of November.